Electric-car sales, Porsche profits, more Hyundai-Kia electrics, Best Car To Buy finalist: Today's Car News

Nov 8, 2017
Renault Symbioz self-driving car concept

Today, we've got plug-in electric car sales reports from both the U.S. and Canada, greater production of electric cars by Hyundai and Kia, a look at legendary Porsche profits, and another Best Car To Buy finalist. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

We're a bit later this time than usual with our October plug-in electric car sales report, but the Bolt EV set another record in just its 11th month on the market.

Electrified and electric sports cars? No problem, says Porsche, which expects its legendary profitability to remain intact even as spends big on the transition to cars that plug in.

Once more, Hyundai and Kia are raising planned production of their electric cars, in this case Hyundai's Kona Electric and Kia's electric version of the Niro.

This one was meant to publish yesterday, but ... well, it didn't. Today, we discuss the 2018 Nissan Leaf as a finalist for the Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2018 award.

We also have October plug-in electric car sales from Canada, where Chevrolet pretty much dominated.

Respected auto-industry veteran and former GM product czar Bob Lutz has a grim prediction: Driving cars will be over in 20 years. (He also doesn't accept climate science, ahem.)

Finally, Volkswagen and Google will pair up to use quantum computing in a quest to develop self-driving algorithms and even better electric-car batteries.

