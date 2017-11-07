2018 Nissan Leaf, electric van with drone, GM and Nissan vs tax bill, new Twitter poll: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Toyota Concept-i Ride, 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Enlarge Photo

Today, two carmakers push back against killing the electric-car tax credit, an electric delivery van with a drone option, the 2018 Nissan Leaf assessed, and a new Twitter poll on future cars. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

We're curious to get your views on which carmaker will launch the first affordable, 200-mile, all-electric crossover utility vehicle. Yes, it's another Twitter poll.

With the "tax reform" bill now making its way through the House of Representatives, GM and Nissan came out against elimination of the electric-car tax credit. (Tesla was silent.) It also punishes renewable energy and helps nuclear plants.

Electric delivery vans are all the rage these days, but the Workhorse N-Gen van offers an optional drone for deliveries within the driver's line of sight. Hmmmm.

The second of our three Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2018 award finalists is the new, second-generation Nissan Leaf electric car.

Toyota invested millions in an Israeli robotics firm with an eye toward its artificial-intelligence expertise and self-driving cars.

Finally, even legendary Italian supercar maker Lamborghini has come out with an all-electric concept car.

