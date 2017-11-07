Workhorse N-Gen electric parcel van comes with optional drone delivery





Workhorse, best known for its forthcoming W-15 range-extended electric pickup truck, today revealed its newest vehicle.

The N-Gen electric van will tackle the important "last-mile" delivery segment, performed by vehicles that deliver parcels over relatively short distances.

Not only makers like Workhorse but also their fleet customers have come to realize those routes are well-suited for electric vehicles that offer nearly zero emissions and substantially reduce noise pollution.

The Workhorse N-Gen will provide a company-estimated 100-mile electric range, with an optional gasoline engine that acts as a range extender for customers who need more range flexibility.

A small gasoline tank that comes with the engine adds about 75 miles to the N-Gen's total range, for an estimate of 175 miles combined.

The truck's projected energy efficiency rating comes in at 60 to 65 MPGe. (Miles Per Gallon Equivalent, or MPGe, measures the distance a vehicle can travel electrically on the amount of energy contained in 1 gallon of gasoline.)

The Workhorse N-Gen boasts all-wheel drive, a low 19-inch floor height, and a 105-inch roof height to maximize cargo space.

The company says additional configurations, such as 700-cubic-foot and 1,000-cubic-foot models, will arrive in late 2018.

The electric van also offers a wildcard option: a drone. The N-Gen can be ordered with a "HorseFly Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Package Delivery System" that attaches to the van's roof.

It's FAA-approved and can carry packages of up to 10 pounds to their destination within the driver's line of sight.

The company says the cost per mile for the HorseFly drone delivery is just $0.03.

For now, the N-Gen electric van will enter a test phase in the United States; the company says several cities will take delivery of the electric vans for operation.

Earlier this year, Workhorse selected Ryder as its primary distributor and provider of service and support for all electrified trucks and commercial vehicles.

Additionally, Workhorse builds the E-Gen range-extended medium duty truck for package-delivery companies and the company's CEO recently said it received over $300 million in pre-orders for the W-15 plug-in electric pickup truck.

United Parcel Service (UPS) operates E-Gen delivery trucks across the United States and Workhorse plans to deliver its first W-15 electrified pickups in late 2018 to fleets.

Following the W-15's launch, the company may open up W-15 pre-orders to the general public as well.

