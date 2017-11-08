Plug-in electric car sales in Canada, Oct 2017: Chevy’s dominant duo





2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car and 2018 Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid Enlarge Photo

The dominant duo of the Chevy Volt and Bolt EV continued their winning ways in the Canadian market for new plug-in electric cars during October.

Chevrolet sold 424 Volts to start the fourth quarter, down slightly from 483 in September.

The vehicle’s 3,431 sales through October all but tied last year’s total of 3,469 and the Volt may have a shot at achieving 4,000 sales by year’s end.

If not for the Toyota RAV4 hybrid (5,115 sales through October), the Volt would be Canada’s best selling vehicle in the plug-in electric and hybrid categories combined.

The Chevy Bolt EV became the fourth plug-in electric vehicle to achieve more than 300 sales in a month in Canada last month.

Plug-in electric car sales in Canada, October 2017 Enlarge Photo

Its 371 units shattered its prior record of 241, set in March, and rises far above the 227 it achieved in September.

The Bolt EV will likely to end the year as Canada’s second-best selling plug-in electric vehicle, giving Chevy both gold and silver positions on the sales podium.

Also worthy of note is that October’s combined 795 Bolt EV and Volt sales alone were almost as high as January’s monthly total of 820 plug-in electric vehicles of all makes and models.

Canadian inventories of the first-generation Leaf continue to dwindle: Nissan sold only 7 first-generation Leafs in October.

Comparisons of corporate delivery data with provincial vehicle registration data show that the migration of used Leafs into Canada continues apace, with 61 in September.

Volkswagen sold 62 e-Golfs in Canada in October, down from 122 in September, while Toyota sold 121 Prius Primes in Quebec.

Since its introduction, the Prius Prime has represented about two-thirds of Prius hatchback sales in la belle province, but it is still being outsold there by the Chevy Volt.

The company has demurred on announcing when the Prime will be sold nationwide.

We will update October Mitsubishi i-MiEV sales in the spreadsheet if there are any, though that model has now been discontinued in the U.S.

Mitsubishi i-MiEV electric car used for Clean Across Canada long-distance drive, Autumn 2010 Enlarge Photo

As usual, Ford and Hyundai declined to provide sales data for the Ford C-Max Energi, Ford Fusion Energi, and Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid.

September registration roundup

Thanks to Tesla’s strongest-ever sales month, the plug-in electric share of Canada's new-vehicle market reached 1.19 percent in September, the first month it landed above the 1-percent threshold.

Tesla sold 289 Model Ses in September, its second-best sales month, up from 204 in June (the prior quarter’s ending month).

Tesla sold 344 Model Xes in September, up from June’s 201. The 344 are slightly higher than the 325 the Model S achieved in its own best month of March 2016. Tesla’s 2,502 vehicle sales through September have now topped last year’s 2,498 units.

Still, neither model is likely to match the 2,010 sales the Model S achieved two years ago.

While the Model X has increased Tesla’s Canadian sales, it appears to have cannibalized some Model S demand. The Model 3 may further cannibalize some of the demand for its more-luxurious cousins, whenever it arrives.

The Hyundai Ioniq Electric had a terrific September, selling 158 units, more than double its 73 in August. Brand-mate Kia sold 73 Soul EV crossovers, up from August’s 52.

2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Enlarge Photo

The 114 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans sold in September made it the seventh vehicle with a plug to cross into triple figures that month.

Ford sold an additional 62 Focus Electrics, and 2 Fiat 500e sedans were registered with provincial authorities.

Among luxury brands, Audi sold 11 A3 e-trons in September, while Porsche sold 15 Cayenne S-E Hybrids.

Daimler sold 16 Smart Electric Drives, BMW sold 35 i3 hatchbacks, 5 i8 coupes, 20 X5 xDrive40 SUVs, 11 330e and 15 530e plug-in hybrid sedans, a 740e plug-in luxury sedan and 5 Mini Countryman S E ALL4 plug-in hybrids.

Finally, Volvo sold an additional 43 XC90 T8 plug-in hybrid luxury SUVs.

