Tesla's odds, crucial climate report, electric-car sales, Best Car To Buy finalists: The Week in Reverse

Which of three finalists will win the Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2018 award?

What two important reports came out this week, and why did one of them embarrass the Trump Administration?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, October 20, 2017.

Friday, we broke the news that production of the Ford C-Max Energi plug-in hybrid tall hatchback has ended, and the conventional C-Max Hybrid has only months left to live.

We often save wacky stories for the end of the week; how about a Tesla Model S converted to run on hydrogen? Supposedly. Really?

2016 Ford C-Max Energi Enlarge Photo

On Thursday, an expert pointed out that the odds for auto startups are incredibly high , especially above about 10,000 cars. We looked at whether Tesla might beat those odds.

It's not often Syria can isolate the U.S. among global nations, but on climate, that's just what it did this week. (Also, President Trump was disinvited from a climate summit in Paris.)

Wednesday, we were a bit later than usual with our monthly October plug-in electric car sales report, but as it turned out, the Chevrolet Bolt EV set another record in only its 11th month on the market.

We also released our October plug-in electric car sales from Canada, where two Chevrolets pretty much dominated the affordable end of the market.

On Tuesday, GM and Nissan came out against elimination of the electric-car tax credit in "tax reform" bill now making its way through the House of Representatives. It punishes renewable energy and helps nuclear plants, too.

Workhorse N-Gen electric delivery van Enlarge Photo

Electric delivery vans are all the rage these days, but the Workhorse N-Gen van offers an optional drone for deliveries within the driver's line of sight. Hmmmm.

We kicked off the week on Monday with an important new report from the University of Michigan, which showed that electric cars emit less carbon than the average new U.S. vehicle—in every single country in the world.

Equally important, U.S. government scientists relesaed a report saying there's no doubt climate change has been caused by man. Awkward for the Trump Administration officials defending fossil fuels at a Paris summit this week.

Over the weekend, we showed you what you might call the Prius From Hell: a heavily customized Toyota Prius Hellcat, powered by a 1,000-horsepower supercharged V-8, showed up at the SEMA custom-car show in Las Vegas.

Finally, the Hyundai Ioniq lineup of hybrid, electric, and plug-in hybrid models is the last of our three Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2018 award finalists.

2018 Nissan Leaf Enlarge Photo

It followed the 2018 Nissan Leaf as a finalist for the Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2018 award. (Our first was the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid plug-in minivan.)

We'll announce the winner of that award next week.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.

________________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook, Twitter, and Google+.