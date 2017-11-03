Tesla Model 3 owners' club video offers new details on electric car

Diving into the video, which is more than an hour long, reveals insight into such features as the interior cluster, ergonomics, build quality, and much more.
The Model 3 Owners' Club took the time to comb over the highly anticipated electric car in depth, and the half-million or so viewers thus far will know a lot more about the car than they did before watching.
One of the more notable details are the aero ducts that route air in and around the car for greater efficiency.
The hosts also take the Model 3 for a spin and provide positive remarks about the quality, and specifically, the center-mounted user interface.
The lack of a driver-facing center gauge display remains an interesting choice, but the video host claims it offers an excellent outward view and the speed is within the driver's peripheral view.
It's worth noting this is not an actual review to peg positive and negative attributes. We've asked Tesla if the company authorized or participated in the making of the video; so far we've not received an answer.
