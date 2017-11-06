Europe fast charging, EVs cleaner everywhere, Trump vs science, IIHS loves Ioniq: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



This is an Audi S1 on tracks Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got reports on a couple of significant analyses, one on electric-car emissions and the other on climate change; a new app for EV charging from EVgo; a new fast-charging network in Europe; and an IIHS designation for the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Over the weekend, as we do every seven days, we ran down last week's most important green-car stories.

You might call it the Prius From Hell: a heavily customized Toyota Prius Hellcat, powered by a 1,000-horsepower supercharged V-8, showed up at the SEMA custom-car show in Las Vegas.

Several names you may have heard of will launch the Ionity electric-car fast-charging network across Europe: Audi, BMW, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen.

As the Trump Administration prepares to defend fossil fuels to a United Nations climate conference, U.S. government scientists say there's no doubt climate change has been caused by man. End of debate. But ... awkward.

Smartphone apps reduce the annoyance of carrying multiple RFID cards for different electric-car charging networks. Now EVgo has launched its first app, including a swipe-to-charge function.

A new report from the University of Michigan shows that electric cars emit less carbon than the average new U.S. vehicle—in every single country in the world. Every one.

The 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid earned an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award. (It's also a finalist for our Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2018 award.)

Finally, someone took the smallest Audi sold in Europe, the S1—we don't get it in North America—and added tracks. Hilarity ensued, and we've got the video.

