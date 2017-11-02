Nissan shares what future electric cars should sound like: the 'Canto' theme

Less than two years from now, barring action by the Trump administration, a National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration rule will require hybrid and electric cars to produce an audible noise under 19 mph.
Alongside its Nissan IMx self-driving electric SUV concept it launched at the recent Tokyo Motor Show, the maker of the world's highest-volume electric car revealed its interpretation of what future electric cars will sound like.
Or, perhaps, what they will sing: Nissan calls it "Canto," and it will be the official sound of Nissan's future electric cars.
Regulations for electric car noise were first drawn up in 2016.
The move came several years after the National Federation for the Blind first argued electric cars posed a direct threat to blind and vision-impaired pedestrians because they could neither see nor hear them approaching.
Specifically, the U.S. Congress drafted legislation to require all new hybrid and electric cars with four wheels and a gross vehicle weight rating of 10,000 pounds or less to create a sound.
