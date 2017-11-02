Bad news for Model 3, electric car songs, coasting or engine braking, tax credit in peril? Today's Car News

Nov 2, 2017
Renault Symbioz self-driving car concept

Renault Symbioz self-driving car concept

Today, we've got news out of Congress in DC, bad news for the Tesla Model 3, some advice on fuel-saving techniques, and a song sung by electric cars. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Tesla has been able to build only 260 Model 3 electric cars over the last three months, CEO Elon Musk said yesterday. That's ... not good.

What saves more gas, lifting off the pedal or using the engine to slow the car? A video explains the answer, which comes down to, "it depends."

Nissan thinks its future electric cars should sing, not beep, and it has now shared the "Canto" song you'll hear from them.

Just before noon, we learned that the electric-car income-tax credit may be eliminated by the "tax reform" bill to be taken up by Congress.

Many people seem to think that carmakers trail tech companies in self-driving vehicles. By and large, they're wrong.

Finally, we have our first glimpse of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler. It'll have a diesel version, at some point, and also likely a hybrid model.

