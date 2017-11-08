Plug-in electric car sales for Oct: new Bolt EV record, Prime and Volt tied

Follow John Add to circle



2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Chevy did it again.

More specifically, GM delivered 2,781 Chevrolet Bolt EVs to buyers during October, a new high for its 238-mile electric car, and the highest reported sales of any plug-in electric vehicle last month.

That brings the total number of Bolt EVs sold in 11 months to 17,083 (plus an additional 579 in the last two weeks of last December).

DON'T MISS: Plug-in electric car sales for Sep: Bolt EV hits new monthly high

The bowtie brand also delivered 1,362 Volt plug-in hybrids, bringing its 10-month total to 16,710, now clearly lagging those for its newer all-electric sibling.

The Toyota Prius Prime plug-in hybrid, the Volt's natural competitor, is pacing it very closely: 1,626 Primes found buyers last month, for a year-to-date total of 16,682.

Sales of the outgoing first-generation Nissan Leaf, meanwhile, plummeted to 213, its lowest monthly total since way back in February 2011, only its third month on sale in North America.

2017 Toyota Prius Prime and 2017 Chevrolet Volt with Green Car Reports editor John Voelcker

The Tesla Model S remains a top seller in the U.S. too, likely among the top three vehicles, but we don't know exactly how many were delivered in the U.S. in October—or indeed in any given month.

As always, Tesla refuses to break down its quarterly global delivery data by country, making it impossible for us to add comparable Tesla sales data to these monthly reports.

The company didn't address October deliveries of the eagerly awaited Tesla Model 3, now in the midst of some very serious "production hell" as the company attempts to get its assembly lines working.

READ THIS: Just 260 Tesla Model 3s built in three months, volume production delayed: Q3 results and call

BMW delivered 686 of its i3 electric cars, combining both battery-only and range-extended versions, bringing its 10-month total to 5,321.

The Volkswagen e-Golf stayed lower than its year-to-date average, with only 203 sales in October, for a 2017 total so far of 2,902.

The third German plug-in model sold in volume, the Audi A3 e-tron plug-in hybrid hatchback, had a terrible month at just 17 sales, for a 10-month total of 2,569.

2018 Ford Fusion Energi

Sales of Ford's pair of plug-in hybrid Energi models, both now aging, continued to stay steady or dwindle.

The Fusion Energi mid-size sedan had 741 sales, bringing its year-to-date total to 8,026.

The C-Max Energi tall five-door compact hatchback, meanwhile, fell to 569 sales in October, its lowest since January, for a 10-month total of 7,181.

CHECK OUT: 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV: minimal changes, same range and price

Among lower-volume vehicles with reported sales, the Volvo XC90 T8 large plug-in hybrid SUV continued on pace at 174 sales, for a 2017 total thus far of 1,624.

Its smaller, newer sibling, the XC60 T8 plug-in hybrid SUV, saw deliveries of 100 units last month, bringing its total to 175 since going on sale in July.

Ford delivered 115 Focus Electric compact hatchbacks, for a 10-month total of 1,583.

2018 Volvo XC60 T8

The electric Focus is one of only two remaining vehicles among the five "compliance cars" launched five years ago; the other is the Fiat 500e, whose maker Fiat Chrysler refuses to break out sales data for its only battery-electric vehicle.

As a footnote to sales of plug-in electric cars, Toyota delivered 249 Mirai hydrogen fuel-cell sedans in October, for a year-to-date total of 1,293 vehicles.

Honda delivered no Clarity Fuel Cell sedans last month; that model's 10-month total is 447 units, while the 93-mile Clarity Electric has sold 119 units in the three months it's been available in California.

EDITOR'S NOTE: As of May 2017, this monthly report covers only plug-in electric cars with sales of 100 units a month or more—with occasional exceptions for new models, exceptionally large changes in sales volume, or other newsworthy events.

