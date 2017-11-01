More diesel bad news, 2018 Bolt EV, airless tires, Best Car To Buy poll: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got information on all the changes to the 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car, a poll on our Best Car To Buy nominees, a disturbing diesel analysis on carbon, and the idea of airless tires. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

As we go through our finalists for the Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2018 award, we put together a Twitter poll asking which car you'd pick. (No, the Tesla Model 3 still isn't eligible.)

A new analysis of the carbon emissions of diesel engines in Europe doesn't help their cause one bit.

Toyota is working with Sumitomo to investigate airless tires for future electric cars, though they're still a long way off, it seems.

Information is finally out on the 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car. Very, very, very little has changed.

Spy shots have emerged of a plug-in hybrid version of the Bentley Bentayga, the ultra-luxury SUV, likely to launch next year.

Finally, Nissan plans to let its future electric cars sing with "Canto"—and we explain what that actually means, complete with a video soundtrack.

