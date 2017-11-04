2018 Bolt EV, cheaper hybrid SUV, Trump vs electric cars, Tesla Model 3 woes: The Week in Reverse

Which hybrid crossover utility vehicle will add a new and less expensive version for 2018?

What bad news did Tesla CEO Elon Musk share with the world?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, October 20, 2017.

Regular readers may notice we were a bit lighter than usual on stories this past week.

That's because we were driving more than a dozen cars in Georgia and Tennessee, including candidates for the Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2018 award. Stay tuned!

Tesla Model 3 via Model 3 Owners' Club video Enlarge Photo

Friday, we offered up a lengthy video walkthrough of the Tesla Model 3, still a very rare beast among electric cars. Tesla hasn't answered our query on whether the video was approved by the company, so we're betting it was.

A startup offering a plug-in hybrid pickup truck, Workhorse, says it has $300 million of pre-orders for its W-15 range-extended electric light-duty truck.

On Thursday, we covered the Tesla Q3 financial results call. Tesla has been able to build only 260 Model 3 electric cars over the last three months, CEO Elon Musk said. That's ... not good.

Just before noon that day, we learned that the electric-car income-tax credit may be eliminated by the "tax reform" bill to be taken up by Congress.

Wednesday, we explained why a new analysis of the carbon emissions of diesel engines in Europe doesn't help their cause one bit. In fact, it makes diesels look even worse.

2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV Enlarge Photo

Information also finally emerged on the 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car. Very, very, very little has changed.

On Tuesday, our correspondent who was a member of the failed Better Place electric-car service reviews a new book that details the long, sad story of Better Place in Israel, and its charismatic, uncompromising founder Shai Agassi.

Daimler, the parent company of Mercedes-Benz, makes trucks. A lot of trucks. Now it's launched E-Fuso, an electrified line of its Fuso brand, with an all-electric semi truck concept.

We kicked off the week on Monday with a new entry-level 2018 Toyota RAV4 model starts at just $28,100, meaning it compares favorably on features and price to its non-hybrid counterpart.

We also delved into the first of three Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2018 finalists: the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.

2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Catskill Mountains, NY, Feb 2016 Enlarge Photo

Over the weekend, we detailed the very unusual sun-powered Stella Vie "family sedan" that won its category in the World Solar Challenge held in Australia.

Finally, Nissan thinks its future electric cars should sing, not beep, and it has now shared the "Canto" song you'll hear from them.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.

