Cheaper RAV4 Hybrid, faster electric-car charging, solar sedan, Pacifica Hybrid: Today's Car News

2018 Ford Fiesta Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got a cheaper hybrid SUV, the first of three Best Car To Buy 2018 finalists, a prize-winning solar sedan, and millions for much faster electric-car charging. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Over the weekend, as we do every seven days, we ran down last week's most important green-car stories.

We also covered the very unusual sun-powered Stella Vie "family sedan" that won its category in the World Solar Challenge.

Today, we covered $15 million offered by the U.S. Department of Energy to aid development of ultra-fast charging for electric cars.

A new entry-level 2018 Toyota RAV4 model starts at just $28,100, meaning it compares favorably on features and price to its non-hybrid counterpart.

If future drivers won't necessarily buy cars but simply pay to use them, BMW and Mercedes want to be there, hence a new investment in a startup company.

We also delved into the first of three Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2018 finalists, the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.

Which new cars shouldn't be around any longer? We've got a list of 12 of them (but, should the Ford Fiesta really be on it?).

Finally, spy shots of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan, the smallest Mercedes we'll see in the U.S., have now emerged.

