2018 Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid to launch in U.S. at end of year

Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid (U.K. version)

Last month, the Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid went on sale in the United Kingdom, offering British buyers a mass-priced compact wagon with 25 to 30 miles of electric range.

While it shares its underpinnings with the Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In model, the Niro has more of a wagon shape than Hyundai's five-door hatchback—good for European markets where wagons still sell well.

So when will U.S. buyers be able to buy the same car?

Industry sources tell us Korean production of Niro Plug-In Hybrid models for the U.S. actually began on October 15.

The car itself will go on sale in December, possibly even late November, though it likely won't filter into all Kia dealers who've chosen to carry the model until January.

Kia Motors America is still working on pricing, which isn't likely to be released until just before the car goes on sale.

2017 Kia Niro, San Antonio, Texas, Dec 2016

Final EPA ratings for the plug-in Niro's electric range and energy efficiency in MPGe will be released around that time as well.

Miles Per Gallon Equivalent, or MPGe, is a measure of the distance a car can travel electrically on the same amount of energy as contained in 1 gallon of gasoline.

Although specs for the U.S. version haven't been released, they have been for the European version—and the U.S. model will use the same battery pack and drive motor, as will the Ioniq plug-in hybrid as well.

That battery pack, tucked under the cargo area, has a capacity of 8.9 kilowatt-hours, using LG Chem cells with slightly different chemistry than those in the Soul EV to match the electric demands of a plug-in hybrid system.

The plug-in Niro's powertrain is essentially carried over from the conventional Kia Niro hybrid, with a 103-horsepower 1.6-liter 4-cylinder engine and 6-speed dual-clutch automatic-shifting gearbox sandwiching the electric motor.

That motor is rated at 45 kilowatts (60 hp), slightly more powerful than the 32-kw (43-hp) motor used in the regular hybrid.