Niro Plug-In Hybrid coming, VW vs Tesla, OK hybrid owners win, EPA for dirtier diesels: Today's Car News

Oct 26, 2017
Follow John

Yamaha Cross Hub concept 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

Yamaha Cross Hub concept 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got good news from Oklahoma and bad news by a former Oklahoman, VW attacking Tesla, the incipient plug-in model of the Kia Niro, and an update on used electric cars. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

We updated an earlier article on fast-moving used electric cars to add a nuance we'd missed.

Win one for hybrid and electric car owners in a fossil-fuel state: an Oklahoma court ruled that added fees just on those cars were unconstitutional.

That same state's former attorney general, who now runs the EPA will axe an emissions rule that the trucking industry supports—except for one specific type of maker. Guess who won.

Following a successful Frankfurt concept electric car, Honda's done it again in Tokyo—though this time it's a sport coupe.

The Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid will go on sale in the U.S. by the end of this year.

Consumers value active-safety and self-driving car technology, a new survey suggests.

Finally, the Tokyo Motor Show always has a healthy dose of the weird and wacky: How about a pint-sized pickup truck from Yamaha?

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Volvo's new Polestar electric-car brand to launch 600-hp model in 2019 Volvo's new Polestar electric-car brand to launch 600-hp model in 2019
Nissan IMx Concept electric SUV debuts at Tokyo Motor Show Nissan IMx Concept electric SUV debuts at Tokyo Motor Show
2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid gas-mileage review: going the distance 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid gas-mileage review: going the distance
Honda's second electric-car concept is Sports EV coupe unveiled in Tokyo Honda's second electric-car concept is Sports EV coupe unveiled in Tokyo
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2017 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.