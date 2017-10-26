Niro Plug-In Hybrid coming, VW vs Tesla, OK hybrid owners win, EPA for dirtier diesels: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Yamaha Cross Hub concept 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got good news from Oklahoma and bad news by a former Oklahoman, VW attacking Tesla, the incipient plug-in model of the Kia Niro, and an update on used electric cars. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

We updated an earlier article on fast-moving used electric cars to add a nuance we'd missed.

Win one for hybrid and electric car owners in a fossil-fuel state: an Oklahoma court ruled that added fees just on those cars were unconstitutional.

That same state's former attorney general, who now runs the EPA will axe an emissions rule that the trucking industry supports—except for one specific type of maker. Guess who won.

Following a successful Frankfurt concept electric car, Honda's done it again in Tokyo—though this time it's a sport coupe.

The Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid will go on sale in the U.S. by the end of this year.

Consumers value active-safety and self-driving car technology, a new survey suggests.

Finally, the Tokyo Motor Show always has a healthy dose of the weird and wacky: How about a pint-sized pickup truck from Yamaha?

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter