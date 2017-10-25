Toyota Fine-Comfort Ride fuel-cell concept targets 600 miles of range





Toyota continues to experiment with and develop various types of hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles despite not yet offering a single production battery-electric car.

The Japanese automaker now sells the Mirai, has announced it will begin studies of the Project Portal fuel-cell semi truck, and reportedly plans a fuel-cell luxury sedan for its Lexus brand based on the new LS large sedan.

Now, at today's Tokyo Motor Show, it will unveil yet another vision of a fuel-cell-powered future: the Fine-Comfort Ride concept car.

While it may not look the part to some, Toyota says the Fine-Comfort Ride conceptualizes a high-performance luxury car powered by a fuel cell.

The concept car features a fuel-cell stack at the front of the vehicle, which turns hydrogen from tanks underneath the floor into electricity to power the motors that drive the car.



The electric powertrain makes 310 kilowatts (416 horsepower) and Toyota says one tank of hydrogen will power the car 997 kilometers (620 miles), presumably on a Japanese test cycle.



With its substantial power rating, the Fine-Comfort Ride concept will sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 5.4 seconds, with a top speed of 136 mph.

Whether or not the upright, wagon-like design might be considered "luxurious," the concept delivers technology to spare.

Should the driver grow tired of driving, the automaker says, an Artificial Intelligence Agent will enable a self-driving mode.

Once the driver switches the car to the self-driving mode, he or she is free to turn the seat around and converse with other passengers onboard.

The AI Agent also keeps tabs on all driving assists and the driver as it sees fit.

The Fine-Comfort Ride concept offers ample space inside for passengers thanks to its in-wheel motors.

With this layout, Toyota designed the vehicle with its wheels at the furthest corners of the car, which expands space for passengers.

The concept provides seating for six passengers total, a significant achievement considering the car measures in slightly shorter than the small Mirai fuel-cell sedan.

The cockpit, in general, features an incredibly futuristic design with captain-chair seating and screens awash over the windows, presumably when the car drives itself.

Toyota's focus on fuel cells is part of Japan's Hydrogen Society Roadmap to increase the number of fuel-cell vehicles on its roads to 40,000 by 2020.

For updates on all the concept cars and production vehicles at the show, see our Tokyo auto show news page.

