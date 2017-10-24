Tesla Model 3 future, death of the engine, 10K plug-in sales, Dieselgate modifications: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



2014 BMW i3 REx, scenic New Jersey, Apr 2015 [photo by owner Tom Moloughney] Enlarge Photo

Today, a death in the family, a future competitor for Tesla's Model 3, 10,000 plug-ins from one maker in one month, and some Dieselgate engine updates. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Regulators have approved modifications to certain VW Group 3.0-liter V-6 TDI diesel engines used in Audi, Porsche, and Volkswagen vehicles.

We asked our Twitter followers how they thought the Tesla Model 3 will do over the next year, and they told us. Boy, did they tell us.

We're starting to hear serious discussion about a future event that would have seemed unthinkable only a short while ago: the death of the internal-combustion engine.

Which carmaker sold 10,000 cars with plugs last month alone? Hint: It wasn't Tesla. Or Nissan. Or Chevrolet.

Volvo's new Polestar unit says its first electric car will specifically target the Tesla Model 3, and it'll come in 2019.

Ending an era, there are no longer any cars at all built in Australia. G'night, mate?

Finally, we've got spy shots of the next Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback, the smallest Mercedes sold—so small, in fact, it likely won't come to North America at all.

_______________________________________________

