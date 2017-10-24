Who sold 10,000 plug-in vehicles last month? (Not Tesla, Nissan, or Chevy)





When consumers think of battery-electric and plug-in hybrid cars, most likely conjure thoughts of Tesla, or perhaps Nissan with its Leaf and Chevrolet with its Volt and Bolt EV.

However, none of those three brands managed to sell 10,000 plug-in cars during the month of September.

That sales honor belongs to BMW, which announced sales of its i3 electric car plus an expanding range of plug-in models, which now includes Mini as well as BMWs, rose 64 percent year-to-date.

It's the first time BMW Group delivered plug-in sales over 10,000 units during a single month, and its 2017 figures to date have already exceeded 2016 sales figures as a whole.

Specifically, BMW i, i Performance, and Mini electric cars brought the total number of plug-in cars sold in September to 10,786.

Deliveries of BMW plug-in cars rose 50.5 percent while Mini plug-in deliveries climbed 64.2 percent.

While the i3 and i8 are BMW's core electric cars, the automaker points to the BMW 5-Series plug-in hybrid sedan as a real motivator.

Increased availability of the 5-Series plug-in hybrid pushed sales, according to Dr. Ian Robertson, BMW AG Management Board Member for Sales and Brand BMW.

He noted the plug-in 5-Series accounts for a third of 5-Series sales in some markets, though he did not say which.

Although electrified cars make up a finite portion of total vehicle sales, they're beginning to gain momentum.

Earlier this year, non-profit organization Next 10 reported 5 percent of all new car sales in California were electrified vehicles.

BMW will continue its electrification assault in the coming years and it most recently updated the i3 electric car with revised looks and a new "Sport" variant.

The automaker also showed the BMW i Vision Dynamics concept, which previewed an all-electric sedan, sized similarly to the 3-Series.

BMW also revealed the Mini Electric Concept, a purely electric Mini, though the brand didn't disclose many powertrain details.

As a whole, BMW has taken rivals seriously, including Tesla.

The automaker even began scare-tactic presentations to motivate employees for future cars and mobility solutions.

Specifically, the conferences detailed where BMW lagged behind competitors in self-driving technology and electric powertrains.

Following more plug-in hybrid vehicles, BMW also confirmed a battery-electric version of the X3 SUV.

It's one of many electric cars planned; the automaker will bring 12 individual electric vehicles to market by 2025 through BMW, Rolls-Royce, and Mini.

