Nissan electric SUV, emission-defeat devices, no free Model 3 charging, Tokyo show cars: Today's Car News

Oct 25, 2017
Follow John

Mazda Kai concept, 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

Mazda Kai concept, 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got news from the Tokyo Motor Show press days, including a new Nissan electric crossover concept and a Toyota luxury fuel-cell car, plus bad news for Tesla Model 3 buyers and a bill before Congress to allow emission-defeat devices. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The Tokyo Motor Show's press days started today, and you can get updates on all the concept cars and production vehicles at the show on our Tokyo auto show news page.

One of the more important vehicles unveiled today was the Nissan IMx electric crossover utility concept, which previews a new electric-car platform and signals an upcoming product.

A new act pending in Congress would legalize emission-defeat devices for race cars. Which would never be used on the street. Supposedly.

Yesterday we wrote that the "death of the internal combustion engine" had become a thing, so today our new Twitter poll asks, when could that happen in the U.S.?

The Toyota Fine-Comfort Ride concept is a high-luxury version of a hydrogen fuel-cell car that also debuts today at the Tokyo show. It's ... ummmmmm ... different.

Remember Elon Musk said Tesla Model 3 owners would get at least some free use of the Supercharger fast-charging network? Apparently they won't.

Also at Tokyo, Mazda previewed its next Mazda 3 compact hatchback with the Kai technology concept.

Finally, it appears new-car dealerships aren't as profitable as they used to be. We have no comment whatsoever on that.

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid gas-mileage review: going the distance 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid gas-mileage review: going the distance
Nissan IMx Concept electric SUV debuts at Tokyo Motor Show Nissan IMx Concept electric SUV debuts at Tokyo Motor Show
Tesla Model 3 comes up for sale... for $150,000 Tesla Model 3 comes up for sale... for $150,000
Volvo's new Polestar electric-car brand to launch 600-hp model in 2019 Volvo's new Polestar electric-car brand to launch 600-hp model in 2019
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2017 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.