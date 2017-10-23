Western fast charging, Tesla in China, 2019 Prius V spy shots, Best Car winners of the past: Today's Car News

Oct 23, 2017
Cadillac Super Cruise

Cadillac Super Cruise

Today, we've got reports of what Tesla will do in China, spy shots of the next Prius V hybrid, more fast-charging for electric-car drivers in Western states, and some Best Car To Buy history. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Over the weekend, we ran down last week's top green-car stories.

We also described how luxury launches are bringing electric propulsion into waterways.

Today, we noted that Arizona becomes the eighth western state to join in planning and launching a fast-charging network along the highways that link them.

According to reports, Tesla will build an electric-car plant in the free-trade zone in Shanghai, China, though it apparently won't escape tariffs on those cars.

The 2019 Toyota Prius V will become a crossover utility vehicle—or at least look like one—according to new spy shots.

Electric-car drivers may get relief from the need to maintain multiple access cards, fobs, and apps if a new fast-charging station from ABB catches on: It bills automatically.

Our Best Car To Buy 2018 award will be coming up next month, so today we look back at seven years of Best Car To Buy winners.

The world's electric-car batteries virtually all come from Asian companies; Europe wants to change that.

We've got seven things you should know about the Cadillac Super Cruise hands-off driving feature. It's watching you, among others.

Finally, the political battle over the North American Free Trade Agreement will affect what happens on car-dealer lots, and perhaps the price you pay for your next car.

_______________________________________________

