Will Nissan have an electric SUV concept at Tokyo Motor Show?

Automakers spend a lot of time trying to work out how electrified powertrains, autonomous driving technology, connectivity, and sharing will turn their industry upside down. Or not.

Meanwhile, globally but especially in North America, one trend is clear right this moment: utility vehicles are hot.

When Nissan put out a teaser video on Tuesday for next week's Tokyo Motor Show media days, all those elements came together.

Nissan Intelligent Mobility is the label under which the company has gathered its efforts to add features and pioneer new services in those areas.

And the concept car Nissan seems to be teasing clearly has a sleek crossover utility vehicle shape.

Oh, and the expanded alliance of Nissan, Renault, and Mitsubishi has sold more electric vehicles than any other carmaker in the world.

2017 Nissan Rogue (top) vs 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport (bottom) Enlarge Photo

Add those all up, and we'd bet on an all-electric compact SUV concept to emerge from Nissan next week.

The profile is arguably akin to the revised 2018 Nissan Leaf five-door hatchback, but the higher ride height clearly suggests a crossover—key for marketing.

Daniele Schillaci, the executive vice president for zero emissions at Nissan as well as sales and marketing, told trade journal Automotive News in May that the company's next electric car after the 2018 Leaf would be an SUV.

More than a year ago, reports emerged that the next generation of Nissan Rogue (or perhaps the Rogue Sport, sold in other markets as the Qashqai) would offer a fully electric version.

The Rogue compact crossover was last redesigned for the 2014 model year, so it should be replaced with a new design in 2020 or so.

Nissan plans to show a number of concept and production models at this year’s Tokyo Motor Show, where the media preview starts October 25.

Nissan Leaf Nismo Concept, 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Enlarge Photo

Among those are a sportier Nismo concept version of the Leaf, though it remains unclear whether it will offer any powertrain modifications to boost performance.

The visual look of the Leaf Nismo Concept has already been seen, so it would be at least a trim-and-wheel package if offered in production.

The next big launch for the Leaf lineup will be the version with 200 miles or more of rated range from a larger 60-kilowatt-hour battery pack.

That vehicle, with a new battery design, will launch as a 2019 version, with more power and a higher price than the 2018 Leaf with 140 miles of range that goes on sale in North America early next year.

_______________________________________

