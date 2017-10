Tesla Model 3 poll, 2018 Camry Hybrid mileage, UAW jobs, Mercedes electric cars: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Chevrolet Bolt EV Cruise Automation test mule in San Francisco Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got a gas-mileage test of the 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid, a roundup of Canadian news about electric cars, a threat to the UAW, and a poll on the future of the Tesla Model 3. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Our most recent roundup of electric-car news in Canada includes awards for EV-friendly dealers, a surge in Solo sales, and more electric buses.

With the crucially important Tesla Model 3 now "in production hell," to quote CEO Elon Musk, we've got a new Twitter poll on what's ahead for the less-expensive Tesla.

Electric cars require fewer workers to assemble, and now the UAW is taking the threat to jobs seriously.

We drove the 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid through a variety of city, country, and mountainous Denver roads; what kind of gas mileage did we get? We lay it all out for you.

Daimler, the parent of Mercedes-Benz, Smart, and a variety of heavy trucks, has detailed its electrification and plug-in electric car plans for all its brands.

Self-driving Chevy Bolt EVs will be coming to the mean streets of Manhattan, following tests in San Francisco and elsewhere.

Finally, are you eager to see spy shots of the 2020 Porsche Mission E all-electric sport sedan? We've got 'em!

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter