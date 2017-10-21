2018 Camry Hybrid, Mercedes electric plans, rotary range extender, Best Car To Buy: The Week in Reverse

What company teased us with the possibility of 6-minute electric-car recharging?

Which vehicles made it into the finalists for our Best Car To Buy 2018 award, and which didn't?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, October 20, 2017.

Friday, we wrote that Mazda has all but confirmed that it will have a rotary-engine range extender in its 2020 electric car. Take that, BMW i3 REx!

While refrigerated trucks are a small but crucial piece of the commercial van market, Nissan will show an all-electric refrigerated van concept at the Tokyo Motor Show. Press previews there begin next week.

Toshiba SCiB battery cell Enlarge Photo

On Thursday, we covered Toshiba's announcement of an advanced battery cell that could offer recharging time as quick as a gasoline refill, a Holy Grail of sorts for electric-car engineers.

Volkswagen will return to the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb race in 2018, but a purpose-built battery-electric race car supplants the twin-engine Golf it last ran (back in 1987).

Wednesday, we covered driving the 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid through a variety of city, country, and mountainous Denver roads. We laid out the gas mileage we got.

Electric cars require fewer workers to assemble, and now the UAW is taking the threat to jobs seriously—as German auto workers already have.

On Tuesday, we announced our three finalists for the Best Car To Buy 2018 award. Regrettably, one very obvious one is missing.

Tesla Model 3 found on Craigslist Enlarge Photo

We later published a list of the cars that didn't make it as well, with some notes on why.

The Polestar 1, the first car from Volvo's new electrified car brand, will be a 600-horsepower plug-in hybrid coupe with a six-figure price tag.

We kicked off the week on Monday with the news that Tesla is letting several hundred employees go—but the company is insistent that the cuts are dismissals, not layoffs.

VW Group summarized its plans to electrify trucks and buses, and Daimler—parent of Mercedes-Benz, Smart, and various truck brands—detailed its electrification and plug-in electric car plans for all brands a few days later.

Over the weekend, we noted that Shell bought an electric-car charging network in Europe, its first.

Shell fuel station in Europe Enlarge Photo

Finally, with EPA now run by a fossil-fuel proponent, it may not be surprising that it's considering reductions in ethanol blended into gasoline.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.

