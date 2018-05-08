Transitions at Green Car Reports

Follow John Add to circle



Honda Clarity series with Green Car Reports editor John Voelcker at Honda R&D Center, Tochigi, Japan Enlarge Photo

If you can get them to admit it, many reporters and writers consider editors’ notes to be self-indulgent.

Sometimes they’re necessary, however—and this is one of those times.

Regular readers of Green Car Reports may have noticed that our writing staff has changed in the last few weeks.

DON'T MISS: 7 things we learned in 9 years, and where green cars are headed



I’ve been the editor of the site since it started daily publication in February 2009, under what was then High Gear Media.

Rather to my surprise, that has encompassed driving roughly 400 separate cars, writing 5,350 articles, editing another 7,500 or so, and covering almost 400,000 air miles.

I’ve decided to step away from day-to-day management. I’ll continue to contribute drive reports and other occasional stories, which should start to appear this fall.

2017 Toyota Prius Prime and 2017 Chevrolet Volt with Green Car Reports editor John Voelcker Enlarge Photo

Until then, I’m taking the summer off (though my thoughts and travels may appear here and there on social media).

Meanwhile, Green Car Reports is being ably shepherded by Eric Evarts, as it has been since I left for vacation three weeks ago.

Several other members of the Internet Brands Automotive staff assist Eric, while they also publish the other three IB Autos sites: The Car Connection, Motor Authority, and CarsDirect.

CHECK OUT: 10 Questions On Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Cars To Ask Toyota, Honda & Hyundai



Those include managing editor Aaron Cole, senior editor Andrew Ganz, and several others.

Our main message to readers, however, is that while the faces may change, the site will continue as before.

Green Car Reports will continue its daily coverage of green cars, including battery-electric and plug-in hybrid models, conventional hybrids, fuel-efficient and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles, and the energy policies that affect them.

Voelcker in Tesla Roadster Enlarge Photo

As always, we encourage our readers to read, comment, contribute tips and story ideas, and take part in our Twitter polls.

Please continue to flag comments that violate our Comment Policy, and post the same informative and informed reactions that give the site its richness—and help us retain and add readers.

We produce the site for you, and while individual readers may not all agree with all of our points or our choices for coverage, it’s our readers who keep the site alive and vital.

CONSIDER THIS: An Earth Day question: When will we see 'tailpipes' on cars as morally wrong?



So let me end by thanking you, our readers, for a thrilling and hugely educational ride. It’s been a great 9 years.

Here’s to a better future of greener, lower-emissions vehicles.

See you on the flip side.