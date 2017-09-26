Which maker will sell most electric luxury cars by 2020? Take our Twitter poll

Follow John Add to circle



BMW i Vision Dynamics concept, 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show [photo: Tom Moloughney] Enlarge Photo

It has taken several years for European luxury makers to sort out what to do about the unexpected arrival of Tesla and its electric cars into a market they've dominated for decades.

Sure, Lexus and a host of lesser Asian makes have competitive products somewhere between premium and luxury, but they're now a known quantity.

The Tesla Model S, launched in mid-2012 and now in its sixth model year, was something different—and had to be taken seriously

Several factors combined for force traditiona luxury makers toward electric cars: increasingly tough limits on tailpipe carbon emissions, global sales of more than 150,000 Model Ses, and the recent diesel-emission scandal and its own regulatory effects.

Over the last two years, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz have all announced large luxury models to hit the market starting next year and continuing into the 2020s.

We wondered which of them our Twitter followers thought would sell the most electric luxury cars in that early period.

Which maker will sell most electric luxury cars by 2020? — Green Car Reports (@GreenCarReports) September 25, 2017

And, to counter the inevitable comment that's already cropped up on our Twitter poll: yes, we know Tesla is selling against these traditional makes.

We're not interested (in this poll) in how many cars you think Tesla will sell; we're interested in which of the other brands you think will do best.

BMW has the most experience selling electric cars, with plans to sell 200,000 plug-in vehicles between its i3 battery-electric hatchback and a growing array of plug-in hybrid models of various kinds.

Audi will be first out of the gate to launch a long-range luxury electric car, with the Audi e-tron quattro, a crossover utility vehicle previewed as a concept two years ago and schedule to go on sale at the second half of 2018.

Jaguar I-Pace Concept, 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show Enlarge Photo Mercedes-Benz Generation EQ Concept, 2016 Paris auto show Enlarge Photo Audi e-tron Quattro concept - 2016 Consumer Electronics Show Enlarge Photo

Jaguar is nipping right at its heels, though, with the elegant I-Pace electric crossover it unveiled at last year's Los Angeles auto show to rave reviews.

It too will arrive sometime between July and December of next year.

Finally, there's Mercedes-Benz, which has had to accelerate the pace and number of its own battery-electric luxury offerings, with the first being the EQC crossover utility expected to go on sale in 2019.

We'll be curious to get feedback on which of the four makers—three German, one British—you feel will rack up the most sales of long-range luxury electric cars by the end of 2020.

