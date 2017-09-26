Lots of luxury electric cars, Volvo XC40 subscription, Drive Electric Week roundup: Today's Car News

Sep 26, 2017
2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo

2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo

Today, we've got news on luxury electric cars from Volkswagen and from Jaguar, and a poll asking your opinion on them, as well as a prediction about car-subscription services replacing some sales . All this and more on Green Car Reports.

This year's National Drive Electric Week, the eighth one, was larger, better, and held in more places than ever before.

The CEO of Volvo says that one of every five XC40 small SUVs it delivers in 2023 will be driven via subscription service rather than sold to individual buyers.

To kick off a slew of stories about luxury electric cars, we've got a new poll asking which (NON-Tesla) luxury brands will sell most EVs by 2020?

The idea of an all-electric Volkswagen ID luxury sedan has risen again, and a concept may appear in next spring's Geneva auto show.

Meanwhile, a surprising 25,000 orders have already been taken for the Jaguar I-Pace, though that's still down on the 455,000 Tesla has received for its Model 3.

Remarkably, Porsche now offers six different hybrid models: the latest is the 680-horsepower Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Turbo S E-Hybrid, which is the more powerful of two hybrid options in the shooting-brake version of its second-generation Panamera luxury sedan. Got that?

Finally, the SuperCruise hands-free highway driving feature has finally been launched as an option in the 2018 Cadillac CT6 luxury sedan. We'll report back on how it works later on.

