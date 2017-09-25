Electric-car cash, Tesla Model 3 videos, future MPG rules, why battery startups fail: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



2019 Volvo XC40 Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got more info on two Teslas, a look at China's electric-car battery plans plus a study on why battery startups fail, and survey results on what may happen to future fuel-economy rules. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Over the weekend, as always, we ran down last week's important green-car news stories.

Changes have come fast and furious this year to the Tesla Model S lineup, which will lose the rear-wheel-drive 75 version.

We also reported on a new study looking at why battery startups fail in the U.S. and what could be done to address that.

Today, a couple of videos offer new details of the Tesla Model 3 interior, controls, and features, as does a window-sticker photo.

Our Twitter followers are evenly split on the question of what will happen to future fuel-economy rules under the Trump Administration.

Connecticut's unique incentive for dealerships that sell electric cars has worked, but could be improved, a new study concludes.

China will build many dozens of gigafactory equivalents in its quest to dominate global electric-car battery production.

We compare the 2018 Nissan Leaf and the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV now that we have more details on the new Leaf.

Last week, Greenpeace activists boarded a ship to prevent delivery of Volkswagen diesel vehicles to the U.K.

Finally, if you want to loan the upcoming 2019 Volvo XC40 small crossover to a friend, you can do so via your cellphone—no key required.

