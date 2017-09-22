Which electric car will sell best in 2018? Take our Twitter poll

Follow John Add to circle



2017 Tesla Model 3, in photo tweeted by Elon Musk on July 9, 2017 Enlarge Photo

OK, now the 2018 Nissan Leaf has made its debut, and we know the prices, specifications, and standard and optional features of the updated electric car with a projected 150 miles of range.

Deliveries of the 2018 Leaf will start early next year, but meanwhile the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV has been on sale throughout the U.S. since the end of July and its monthly sales figures are climbing.

Then there's the Tesla Model 3, which began deliveries in low volumes in July.

Production of Tesla's least-expensive electric car is expected to ramp up continuously in the coming months, and the company says it hopes to be building 5,000 cars a week by the end of this year.

All that adds up to 2018 being a banner year for sales of longer-range battery-electric models.

But which one will sell in the highest numbers, not just in the U.S. but worldwide?

Which electric car will sell best in 2018, globally? — Green Car Reports (@GreenCarReports) September 21, 2017

Yes, it's time for another of our Twitter polls, in which we ask our followers their opinion on green-car issues of the day.

This one could potentially be quite a debate, since each vehicle has its passionate supporters and loud detractors.

The 2018 Leaf is not the 200-mile version Nissan has suggested for several years—that one will arrive sometime late next year as a 2019 model.

Still, the refreshed Leaf now offers a thoroughly updated design, far more range, and a full suite of standard or optional active-safety features.

2018 Nissan Leaf Enlarge Photo

For the coming sales year, Nissan is positioning its electric car as the entry that offers longer range for less money. Indeed, it's the least expensive of the four cars in our poll, albeit also the one with the lowest range.

The Bolt EV, meanwhile, is now sold only in North America and Europe, where it's dubbed the Opel Ampera-e.

It offers an advanced user interface and a remarkable amount of interior volume, as well as brisk performance and one-pedal driving.

Its U.S. range rating of 238 miles made it the first electric car in the world to offer more than 200 miles for less than $40,000. We'll see whether its price comes down to battle the Leaf.

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV, road test, California coastline, Sep 2016 Enlarge Photo

Then there's the Tesla Model 3, the great hope of Tesla fans and advocates who believe the company will transform the global auto industry and take out established players entirely over the long run.

Sometime next year, the base Model 3 with its $35,000 price and 220-mile range should become available, but meanwhile Tesla can likely sell every pricier 310-mile version it can build well into 2018.

Finally, we added the mainstay Tesla Model S into the mix as well, given its sales of well over 100,000 units to date.

Which do you think will win the sales battle? Go to Twitter to vote in our poll.

