Volvo XC40 SUV, Nissan Leaf rally car, VW's 80 electric cars, EV sales in 2018: Today's Car News

2019 Volvo XC40

Today, a surprise Mongol Rally entrant, VW's growing electrification plans, the new 2019 Volvo XC40 small crossover utility vehicle, and your views on electric-car sales. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Among the 2018 Nissan Leaf, the Chevy Bolt EV, and the Tesla Model 3, which electric car will sell best globally over the next year? We have a Twitter poll; vote now!

A U.S. Department of Energy report on grid stability, as expected, downplayed renewable energy and focused on fossil fuels. But it could have been worse.

The Mongol Rally is a grueling event that doesn't permit support vehicles to trail entrants; a Nissan Leaf completed the event just fine, which may surprise a lot of skeptics.

Winding up our coverage of last week's Frankfurt auto show, a new "Roadmap E" product plan for the VW Group promised 80 electric cars by 2025 and more than $60 billion in battery contracts.

Next year, the 2019 Volvo XC40 small SUV will launch in the U.S. with a choice of engines. But it'll ultimately be the Swedish brand's first all-electric car to go on sale.

In a remarkable turn of events, London has revoked Uber's license to operate, saying the company is not fit to carry passengers and citing "safety and security implications."

Finally, them's fightin' words: An executive at Hyundai's luxury brand Genesis says German makers focus on too much "stupid" tech just the sake of having technology. Gosh.

