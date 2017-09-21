Tesla is designing its own computer chip for self-driving cars: report

Follow John Add to circle



Early last year, with promises of self-driving cars in owners' hands well before any competitor, development of the Tesla Autopilot system for the maker's electric cars was proceeding nicely.

Then, in May 2016, a dedicated Tesla owner was killed in a Florida crash when his Tesla Model S, operating on Autopilot, hit a tractor-trailer rig broadside and passed under it, shearing off the roof.

The subsequent 16 months have been considerably rockier for Tesla and the collection of active-safety and driver-assistance aids that make up Autopilot.

Now, it appears that Tesla may be working with Silicon Valley chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices to design its own artificial-intelligence processor for self-driving car systems

According to a report issued by CNBC on Wednesday, Tesla is now testing samples of the first fabricated chips, built on top of intellectual property owned by AMD.

Sanjay Jha, CEO of GlobalFoundries, a chip foundry that uses AMD wafers, said on Wednesday that Tesla was one example of a customer working with fabricators like his company—but did not specifically say Tesla was a GlobalFoundries customer.

Any such chip implemented in future Tesla electric cars could replace current processors built by Nvidia, which has supplied processing units to Tesla since the launch of the Model S in mid-2012.

Using a chip dedicated to the specific tasks of interpreting sensor information specific to semi-autonomous vehicles could help Tesla meet CEO Elon Musk's pledge that self-driving capabilities would be available in some Tesla vehicles by 2019.

The chip project, according to CNBC, is being overseen by Autopilot head Jim Keller, an eight-year Apple veteran who had designed several chips for various iPhones.

No schedules for launch of any such chip were given in the report, and GlobalFoundries declined to confirm its CEO's assertion that it was working with Tesla.

Green Car Reports has reached out to Tesla for comment; if the company replies, we will update this article.

Since that May 2016 crash, however, Tesla's Autopilot software has had a somewhat rockier development path.

Tesla announced in October 2016 that all new cars in production were being fitted with a new and different suite of sensors for the Autopilot system and other functions, dubbed Hardware 2.0.

While it initially said that Autopilot functions for the new hardware would equal or surpass those from the former Hardware 1.0 within a few months, that process has taken almost a year.

Owners who took delivery of Teslas with the new hardware suite waited months for upgrades to Autopilot that would restore functions, including adaptive cruise control and active lane control, that had been part of all cars fitted with the earlier Autopilot implementation.

The abrupt hardware switch was apparently due to Tesla's supplier Mobileye ending its agreement to provide not only the first set of sensors but also some of the software that enabled many of Autopilot's features.

Mobileye said soon after the fatal Florida crash that its products were being used in ways it had not agreed to.

It appears that Tesla did not immediately have its own software available when the tech company withdrew its products, and has had to develop it on a rapid timetable.

Tesla has already added sensors to the new hardware suite, variously calling the new setup "Hardware 2.5" and then "Hardware 2.1."

The company said at the time of the crash that it occurred because "neither Autopilot nor the driver noticed the white side of the ... trailer against a brightly lit sky, so the brake was not applied."

But a July NTSB report on the fatal crash concluded Autopilot lacked "system safeguards" to ensure it was used only under appropriate circumstances, and "gave far too much leeway to the driver to divert his attention.”

