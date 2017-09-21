Rare-earth metals, Mercedes electric plans, oil-company angst, Tesla news, rumor: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



2019 Volvo XC40 Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got a Tesla rumor and a Supercharger expansion, news from Mercedes on electric SUVs, oil company Shell slamming the idea of future bans on cars with engines, and a primer on rare-earth metals. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

There will be three types of cruise-control system on the 2018 Nissan Leaf electric car; we sort them out for you and explain how they differ.

We've got a primer on what you need to know about rare-earth metals used in electric-car hardware.

A report that Tesla is designing its own self-driving car chip caused some waves, though the supplier CEO who made the comment later clarified it.

Global oil company Shell bashed bans on future sales of cars with engines, suggesting that carbon-emission taxes were a better bet.

The parent company of Mercedes-Benz will apparently invest $1 billion to build electric SUVs and batteries at its Alabama assembly plant.

Preparing for large numbers of Model 3 electric cars to come out of its factory, Tesla is expanding its Supercharger network into urban areas for the first time—at somewhat lower power.

We've got the first details of the upcoming Volvo XC40 smaller SUV, which will go on sale as a 2019 model, including the inevitable plug-in hybrid version.

Finally, minivans have gotten bigger but somewhat more fuel-efficient, though only one has a plug-in model: we compare the Chrysler Pacifica to the Honda Odyssey, and come up with a winner.



