Building Bolt EV, electric cars with 100 miles or more, Mercedes EQC, Porsche Mission E: Today's Car News

Sep 20, 2017
Follow John

Teaser for Mitsubishi e-Evolution concept debuting at 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

Teaser for Mitsubishi e-Evolution concept debuting at 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

Enlarge Photo

Today, we've updated our list of electric cars on sale this year with more than 100 miles of range, nodded to Norway as its drivers reserve a future electric Mercedes, honed in on the very fast charging in the Porsche Mission E, and flagged the catch in a rumored new EV policy from China. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Norway has long been a hotbed of electric-car buying, which is why its drivers can make reservations for the Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV, coming in 2019, before those in any other country.

There are no fewer than nine separate battery-electric cars with more than 100 miles of range on the market this year; we've updated last fall's list with the latest information.

Did you know that GM builds the Chevy Bolt EV electric car and Chevrolet Sonic subcompact on the same assembly line?

A report that China may let foreign makers build electric cars without local partnerships turns out to contain one very big catch; we explain what it is.

Wrapping up our coverage of last week's Frankfurt auto show, we have more details on the 2020 Porsche Mission E and its very fast charging.

The Mitsubishi e-Evolution concept coming to next week's Tokyo auto show may be an electric or electrified coupe-like small SUV.

Finally, while less expensive cars can save you money, not all cheap cars offer great lease deals. Some are downright bad, in fact.

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Honda CR-V Hybrid displayed in Frankfurt; US likely next, but when? Honda CR-V Hybrid displayed in Frankfurt; US likely next, but when?
2017 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid: review of plug-in hybrid SUV 2017 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid: review of plug-in hybrid SUV
Honda Urban EV Concept to go on sale in 2019, but not for North America Honda Urban EV Concept to go on sale in 2019, but not for North America
Life with Tesla Model S: assessing my new 100D vs old 2013 electric car Life with Tesla Model S: assessing my new 100D vs old 2013 electric car
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2017 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.