Building Bolt EV, electric cars with 100 miles or more, Mercedes EQC, Porsche Mission E: Today's Car News

Teaser for Mitsubishi e-Evolution concept debuting at 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Enlarge Photo

Today, we've updated our list of electric cars on sale this year with more than 100 miles of range, nodded to Norway as its drivers reserve a future electric Mercedes, honed in on the very fast charging in the Porsche Mission E, and flagged the catch in a rumored new EV policy from China. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Norway has long been a hotbed of electric-car buying, which is why its drivers can make reservations for the Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV, coming in 2019, before those in any other country.

There are no fewer than nine separate battery-electric cars with more than 100 miles of range on the market this year; we've updated last fall's list with the latest information.

Did you know that GM builds the Chevy Bolt EV electric car and Chevrolet Sonic subcompact on the same assembly line?

A report that China may let foreign makers build electric cars without local partnerships turns out to contain one very big catch; we explain what it is.

Wrapping up our coverage of last week's Frankfurt auto show, we have more details on the 2020 Porsche Mission E and its very fast charging.

The Mitsubishi e-Evolution concept coming to next week's Tokyo auto show may be an electric or electrified coupe-like small SUV.

Finally, while less expensive cars can save you money, not all cheap cars offer great lease deals. Some are downright bad, in fact.

