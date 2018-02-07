Green Car Reports is looking for one or two experienced news writers

Follow John Add to circle



2017 Toyota Prius Prime and 2017 Chevrolet Volt with Green Car Reports editor John Voelcker Enlarge Photo

Are you a published writer with a strong and abiding interest in green cars, especially those that plug in?

Do you have experience writing assigned news stories on deadline?

Are you looking for a new challenge?

If so, Green Car Reports would like to talk to you. The site is now seeking one or two contract writers to produce regular daily news stories of 300 to 500 words.

General news-writing experience is somewhat more important than deep familiarity with car-news writing. We will only consider candidates who have some writing background, however.

The writers we want on board will be able to turn around a story assigned from notes in as little as an hour, though most assignments will come with 6 hours' notice or more.

We pay market value for production of news stories, and an average of three stories a day over several months or a year offers excellent exposure.

If you're interested in the opportunity, please e-mail editor John Voelcker (john at internetbrands dot com) with the following:

a resume

a short summary of your interest in and experience with "green car" topics, including but not limited to high fuel efficiency, car technology, hybrids, plug-in electric cars, hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles, energy generation, and government legislation.

links to at least three clips of the type of work we're seeking

We will acknowledge all inquiries received, but cannot consider candidates who fit the following descriptions: