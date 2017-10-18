What's ahead for Tesla Model 3? Take our Twitter poll

Follow John Add to circle



2017 Tesla Model 3 "first production" car, in photo tweeted by Elon Musk on July 9, 2017 Enlarge Photo

Auto-industry CEOs virtually never admit that the new product that could make or break the company is "in production hell," but that's now obviously the case for the Tesla Model 3.

Deliveries last months totaled just 220 units, far below Tesla CEO Elon Musk's July projection of 1,500 during September.

Reports have emerged saying every Model 3 delivered to date was essentially hand-assembled, and other car companies are even quizzing reporters to find out what they may know.

The Tesla Model 3 is the last product in the company's "secret" 10-year plan, the more affordable electric car that was to take the company from fewer than 100,000 cars a year to half a million by the end of 2018.

Whether that happens—indeed, whether Tesla can get anywhere near the 5,000 units a week by December 31 that it projected—remains much in debate.

So we decided to poll our Twitter followers to get their take on what lies ahead for the Tesla Model 3.

In a year, the Tesla Model 3 will be ... — Green Car Reports (@GreenCarReports) October 16, 2017

Specifically, we want to know where survey participants felt the Model 3 would be a year from now.

Would it still be struggling, as it clearly is now?

Would the Model 3 be the best-selling electric car in the world by October 2018?

Or might it be ... well, somewhere between those two extremes?

2017 Tesla Model 3, in photo tweeted by Elon Musk on July 9, 2017 Enlarge Photo 2018 Tesla Model 3 Enlarge Photo 2017 Tesla Model 3 Long Range window sticker [photo: PaulRocket on Tesla Motors Club] Enlarge Photo

As always, our Twitter polls are far from scientific. Participants are self-selected, and our Twitter followers aren't 100 percent the same as our readers, regular or casual.

Still, we've found that our polls often give an indication of where the average sentiment lies on any particular issue among those who regularly follow greener and plug-in electric cars.

Model 3 deliveries during the last three months of this year will likely provide further data on the question of whether Tesla's gamble on eliminating the beta, or pre-production, testing phase for the Model 3 proved wise.

Industry analysts include both strong Tesla advocates and skeptics, but the success of the company likely depends directly on the success of the Model 3. This is your chance to weigh in.

