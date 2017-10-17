All cars with engines to be off Dutch roads by 2030, following 2025 sales ban





European countries continue to implement aggressive policies to move away from fossil fuels for transportation and favor zero-emission solutions in renewable energy and vehicles.

Last year, the Netherlands joined Norway to ban the sale of new cars powered by internal-combustion engines after 2025.

The country will still allow engine-driven vehicles on its roads after that year, but all new vehicles sold in 2025 will not contain combustion engines.

Now, the Dutch government has further honed its ban with a follow-up policy: all vehicles in the Netherlands must be zero-emission by 2030.

The NL Times recently reported on major changes planned by the new Dutch government, including its follow-up to the initial policy, spelled out within its agenda for "mobility and passenger transport" actions.

The move departs from the rules originally proposed, which said internal-combustion cars sold before 2025 would be grandfathered in to operate until the ends of their lives.

The original draft also gave a pass to hybrid vehicles that contained internal-combustion engines as part of their powertrains.

Holland's 2030 internal-combustion engine ban arrives shortly after the city of Paris announced it will phase out all fossil-fuel-powered cars by the same year.

Paris City Hall carefully avoided the word "ban" in its announcement, presenting its plan as a feasible period in which it would be possible to phase out cars powered by an internal-combustion engine.

France itself had earlier announced plans to ban the sale of new cars powered by fossil fuels in 2040, but it has not so far announced a move to ban the internal-combustion engine outright that would parallel the one in its capital city.

The United Kingdom followed France with its own 2040 ban implementation and two very significant Asian countries are planning their own timelines, notably India and China.

In North America, no government has proposed such legislation—yet.

California Assemblyman Phil Ting plans to introduce legislation in January 2018 to ban the sale of internal-combustion engines within the state by 2040.

Ting hasn't made details on the legislation public yet, but it would be the first regulations of its kind in North America.

Back in the Netherlands, the new Dutch government said it plans to make 4 billion Euros available to continue its transition to renewable energies. It will also close all coal power plants by 2030.

Under the national climate agreement in place, the Dutch now plan to reduce the country's carbon emissions by 49 percent that same year.

