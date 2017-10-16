Tesla cuts jobs, VW electric trucks and buses, Ikea bets on hybrids: Today's Car News

Oct 16, 2017

Today, hundreds of jobs go on the chopping block at Tesla over "performance" with the Model 3, VW lets loose its electric truck and bus plans, and Ikea gets in on the hybrid truck game.  All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Tesla said that it's letting hundreds of employees go.

VW released some information about how it plans to electrify trucks and buses.

Ikea is getting into the hybrid vehicle game—insert your own assemble-at-home joke.

We take a look at the Best Car To Buy 2018 nominees at The Car Connection and Motor Authority.

Finally, even more details about the 2019 Jeep Wrangler have emerged, but there's no sign of a turbodiesel engine—yet.

