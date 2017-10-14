Coal's back, European cities axe gas and diesel, Range Rover P400e, Tesla Model X recalled: The Week in Reverse

Which European cities are rapidly putting the brakes on gasoline and diesel cars? It's an increasingly long list.



What Obama-era energy initiative does the EPA (not exactly living up to the P in its name) intend to axe?



This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, October 13, 2017.

Perhaps last week's biggest newsmaker was, once again, the EPA's Scott Pruitt. The climate-change denier is ready to let coal plants go back to doing their thing, and it's riling up more than a few in Washington, D.C.

From California, where internal combustion engines may eventually be a thing of the past, came news that Tesla's slow-launching Model 3 has also delayed the company's Semi project.

Tuesday, we learned for $2,000 or more a month, you can now subscribe to Porsche

General Motors is diving deep into hydrogen fuel-cell electric trucks, but they aren't for you and me (unless you happen to be in the armed forces).

We hit the road in the 2017 Toyota Prius Prime to see its real-world abilities.

On Wednesday, Ben Rich came back with his latest—and greatest—electric motorcycle adventure, where charging times are finally reasonable enough that the Zero is a viable road-trip vehicle.

A California company is tackling self-driving electric vehicles for use away from public roads.

Thursday, Land Rover showed off its first plug-in hybrid Range Rover, the P400e.

While Fiat-Chrysler chief Sergio Marchionne had some scathing words to say about electric cars and Tesla, his counterpart at General Motors, Mary Barra, is more focused on expanding electric cars to China.

Oxford, England, wants to be the world's first zero tailpipe-emissions city, Paris is ready to call it quits in 2030, and Copenhagen has its own plan.

Friday, we reported that a Tesla Model 3 popped up for sale on Craigslist with a $150,000 asking price. More questions than answers here.

Norway, one of Tesla's largest markets, may soon tax the electric cars—a lot.

Tesla also said that it is calling back 11,000 Model Xs to have a look at their rear-seat mechanisms.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.

