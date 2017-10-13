GM taps Bolt EV, Volt, Super Cruise chief for new EV lead role





Pamela Fletcher Enlarge Photo

General Motors announced Friday that it would promote Pamela Fletcher to a newly created role to lead the automaker's global electric vehicle program. Fletcher most recently oversaw development of the Chevy Bolt EV and Super Cruise programs.

The newly minted role for Fletcher—vice president of Global Electric Vehicle Programs—has significance beyond the position, according to industry analysts.

MORE: GM's CEO backpedals from "mandated" electric car statement

"It's an indication of the significance of electric vehicles in GM's future...and Pam's been involved with the EVs since Day 1," said Michelle Krebs, executive analyst for Autotrader. "It made sense for them to move her up the ladder."

GM announced this month that it would launch 20 EVs by 2023 including two new EVs within 18 months.

Fletcher's engineering background fit the mold cast for top brass at GM, Krebs added.

DON'T MISS: China electric-car rules to start in 2019; aggressive totals are world's highest

"(GM CEO) Mary Barra is engineer. There are a number of top positions at GM filled by engineers. We are reaching the point where automakers are not only recognizing that EVs are the future for their business, it's a matter of 'when?' That's the question," she said.

According to the automaker, Fletcher has helped lead EV and self-driving technologies at GM for more than 10 years. Prior to her new role, she was executive chief engineer for EVs and new technologies for GM.

Before that she helped develop the Chevrolet Volt, Spark EV, Cadillac ELR and Super Cruise.