Tesla Model 3 for sale, Norway taxing electric cars, Paris axes gas and diesel: Today's Car News

Oct 13, 2017

Today, it's your chance to buy a Tesla Model 3 (for three times its list price), Nissan gets the A-OK to expand its Tennessee battery plant, and Paris is ready to kick internal combustion engines to the curb. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Bosch showed off its new 48-volt battery ready for us in mild-hybrid vehicles.

Norway, one of Tesla's largest markets, may soon tax the electric cars—a lot.

Speaking of Tesla, the California company is calling back 11,000 Model X electric crossovers to have a look at their rear-seat mechanisms.

The DMV in California is paving the way for drivers to be fully out of the automotive equation.

Finally, Mercedes-Benz has updated its S-Class—and we drove it. The only question is whether it's better to be at the driver's seat (while you still can) or lounged out in the back (maybe self-driving cars aren't a bad idea).

