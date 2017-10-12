11,000 Tesla Model X crossovers recalled for faulty seat mechanism





2017 Tesla Model X Enlarge Photo

Electric car builder Tesla is calling back 11,000 examples of its Model X crossover to rectify a folding rear-seat issue.

The California company says that the recall affects Model Xs fitted with a flat-folding second row that were built between October 26, 2016, and August 16, 2017.

At issue is a cable in the rear seatback, which the automaker says may not have been tightened correctly at its Fremont, California, assembly plant.

MORE: Tesla recalls 53,000 cars for faulty parking brakes

No injuries or incidents of the cable failing have occurred, Tesla said in a written statement.

"Although we have never seen any incidence of it in the field, internal testing has indicated that if the cable is not properly adjusted, the seat back on the left side of the second row seats could move forward during a crash," the automaker said in a statement to members of the media.

Tesla says that around 3 percent of Model Xs are likely to have the improperly tightened cable, but the electric car firm wants to inspect all 11,000 vehicles built with that second-row setup.

DON'T MISS: Waits for Tesla service get longer as more electric cars are sold

Owners of affected vehicles are being alerted beginning Thursday and they'll have the option of either taking their vehicles to a Tesla service center or scheduling a fix with the company's mobile repair units.

There's likely to be little overlap with Model Xs that were recalled in April over a sticky parking brake. Vehicles that fell under that recall were only built through October.