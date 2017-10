Electric cars taking over cities, industry executives weigh-in, a plug-in hybrid Range Rover: Today's Car News

Smog over Los Angeles, courtesy Flickr user steven-buss Enlarge Photo

Today, Fiat-Chrysler's outspoken CEO casts doubt on electric cars, while Oxford in the U.K. and Los Angeles are betting big on going gas- and diesel-free. Talk about contradictory. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

General Motors' CEO had her own things to say about electric cars.

Toyota is starting to test a semi with powertrain derived from the Mirai hydrogen fuel-cell car.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, a new Range Rover plug-in hybrid is en route.

The 2018 Volvo XC60 has been crash-tested and the results are positive.

Finally, the 2018 Volkswagen Jetta GLI—VW's sportiest sedan—is losing its stick-shift.

