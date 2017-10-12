Los Angeles Metro orders 100 electric buses

Oct 12, 2017

New Flyer Xcelsior Charge electric bus

New Flyer Xcelsior Charge electric bus

Enlarge Photo

As part of its bid to go green, America's second-largest bus system has placed an order for up to 100 New Flyer Xcelsior Charge all-electric buses.

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro) has ordered 35 buses and has the option to purchase an additional 65.

DON'T MISS: LA Metro uses BYD's electric buses

L.A.'s new buses are New Flyer's latest design. They feature up to 600 kilowatt-hours worth of lithium-ion batteries, enough for a 230-mile range, according to New Flyer.

The 60-foot buses are capable of seating up to 120 passengers, depending on configuration. New Flyer offers several variants of the Xcelsior Charge buses in shorter lengths and articulated configurations.  

While the new electric buses' headliner is that they're zero emissions vehicles, they are also less expensive to operate than fuel-powered buses.

DON'T MISS: Buses march toward fully electric

Electric buses don't have engines, transmissions, or exhaust systems, which New Flyer estimates saves transit agencies around $10,000 annually per bus on maintenance and repair.

New Flyer rival Proterra estimates that a third of all new buses built will be electric within the next couple of years.

LA Metro is in the midst of a massive upgrade as it seeks to electrify its entire bus fleet. The transit authority is currently running electric buses made by China's BYD.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

GM's view of hydrogen fuel cells: great for military use GM's view of hydrogen fuel cells: great for military use
Toyota to study Mirai-derived fuel-cell tech for heavy-duty trucks Toyota to study Mirai-derived fuel-cell tech for heavy-duty trucks
2019 Land Rover Range Rover P400e plug-in hybrid revealed, on sale in US next year 2019 Land Rover Range Rover P400e plug-in hybrid revealed, on sale in US next year
How I rode 4,000 miles on an electric motorcycle for $10 How I rode 4,000 miles on an electric motorcycle for $10
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2017 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.