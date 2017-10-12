Los Angeles Metro orders 100 electric buses





New Flyer Xcelsior Charge electric bus

As part of its bid to go green, America's second-largest bus system has placed an order for up to 100 New Flyer Xcelsior Charge all-electric buses.

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro) has ordered 35 buses and has the option to purchase an additional 65.

L.A.'s new buses are New Flyer's latest design. They feature up to 600 kilowatt-hours worth of lithium-ion batteries, enough for a 230-mile range, according to New Flyer.

The 60-foot buses are capable of seating up to 120 passengers, depending on configuration. New Flyer offers several variants of the Xcelsior Charge buses in shorter lengths and articulated configurations.

While the new electric buses' headliner is that they're zero emissions vehicles, they are also less expensive to operate than fuel-powered buses.

Electric buses don't have engines, transmissions, or exhaust systems, which New Flyer estimates saves transit agencies around $10,000 annually per bus on maintenance and repair.

New Flyer rival Proterra estimates that a third of all new buses built will be electric within the next couple of years.

LA Metro is in the midst of a massive upgrade as it seeks to electrify its entire bus fleet. The transit authority is currently running electric buses made by China's BYD.