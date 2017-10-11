Electric motorcycle road-tripping, hydrogen fuel-cell in the Army, mid-engined Corvette: Today's Car News





General Motors’ Silent Utility Rover Universal Superstructure (SURUS) Enlarge Photo

Today, we envision a diesel-free future in Copenhagen (with many exclusions), ride 4,000 miles across the country on an electric motorcycle, and see that the potential for hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles could be in the U.S. Army. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

General Motors is diving deep into hydrogen fuel-cell electric trucks, but they aren't for you and me (unless you happen to be in the armed forces).

Ben Rich is back after his latest—and greatest—electric motorcycle adventure, where charging times are finally reasonable enough that the Zero is a viable road-trip vehicle.

A California company is tackling self-driving electric vehicles for use away from public roads.

We also get a look at NVIDIA's advanced chip ready for Level 5 self-driving cars.

Finally, the mid-engined Corvette of the future visits a McDonald's. For real.

_______________________________________________

