2019 Land Rover Range Rover P400e plug-in hybrid revealed, on sale in US next year





Following the debut of the smaller Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400e plug-in hybrid, the luxury SUV maker revealed its larger sibling: the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover P400e.

The Land Rover Range Rover P400e plug-in hybrid is the larger of the two, but the SUV boasts an identical electrified powertrain to the Range Rover Sport P400e.

Both plug-in hybrid SUVs come six years after the brand committed to introducing at least one plug-in hybrid Range Rover before 2020 but after 2015.

The Range Rover P400e's plug-in hybrid system uses a 2.0-liter inline-4 cylinder engine, rated at 269 horsepower, paired to an 85-kilowatt (114-hp) electric motor.

An 8-speed automatic transmission sends power to a permanent four-wheel-drive system.

In total, the system makes 398 hp and 472 pound-feet of torque; Land Rover says the SUV sprints from 0-60 mph in 6.4 seconds and features a top speed of 137 mph.

The Range Rover Sport P400e is only one-tenth quicker with an estimated 6.3-second 0-60 mph time.

2019 Land Rover Range Rover P400e Enlarge Photo

The EPA has not released official range or fuel economy estimates, but Land Rover says the 13.1-kilowatt-hour battery pack will power the Range Rover P400e for 30 miles on pure electric power.

By default, the plug-in hybrid SUV will operate in "parallel hybrid" mode, which combines gasoline and electric power—the system will determine when it's best to use only battery power or a combination of gasoline and battery power.

However, a "save" function built-in maintains a constant level of charge and ensures battery power is always available, should the driver want.

The function works via predictive energy optimization by factoring altitude data into a selected navigation route.

The 2019 Land Rover Range Rover P400e takes advantage of the electric motor's instantaneous torque with a unique calibration of Land Rover’s Terrain Response 2 off-road driving modes.

Land Rover says the calibration, unique to the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport P400e, sends torque from the electric motor to all four wheels.

2019 Land Rover Range Rover P400e Enlarge Photo

The calibration has no idle creep and delivers maximum torque from zero RPM.

Both the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport P400e plug-in hybrids reflect Jaguar Land Rover's first step in electrification.

Last month, the company announced it would electrify every new vehicle in some way after the 2019 model year.

It's important to note, the announcement does not mean every new vehicle will be purely electric; electrification also includes 48-volt mild-hybrid systems.

The Land Rover Range Rover P400e will go on sale next summer as a 2019 model in the U.S., joined by the smaller Range Rover Sport P400e and production will take place at Land Rover's Solihull, England, assembly plant.

