2017 Toyota Prius Prime, Uber goes green, Leaf takes on Bolt EV: Today's Car News

2017 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid Platinum Edition Enlarge Photo

Today, we hit the road in the 2017 Toyota Prius Prime, compare the old Nissan Leaf to the new Chevrolet Bolt EV, and learn how the West is going green. Oh, and for $2,000 or more a month, you can now subscribe to Porsche. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Dubai built its fortune on oil, but the emirate's Uber services are going green (in luxury, of course).

Owners compared the 2017 Nissan Leaf to the Chevrolet Bolt EV to figure out if the often-discounted Leaf is still worth picking up.

Led by Colorado's ex-brewer, now-governor John Hickenlooper, seven U.S. states are partnering for a major electric-car charging network.

We also take a look at two crossovers with aspirations—the 2018 Buick Enclave and the 2018 Acura MDX.

Finally, we have our drive impressions of the long-awaited 2018 Kia Stinger, a four-door that's trying to be the next sports sedan.

