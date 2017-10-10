Electrified cars start down the pay-per-month road

2017 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid Platinum Edition

2017 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid Platinum Edition

A few taps at a smartphone will soon cue up white-gloved same-day delivery of a shiny, new Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid—if you happen to be in Atlanta.

The Netflix of cars is finally here, although it's a bit more than than $11 you'll pay to binge watch "Entourage."

MORE: 2017 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid: review of plug-in hybrid SUV

Starting at $2,000 per month, Porsche Passport will debut as a pilot program in Atlanta in November with plans to expand to other markets eventually.

The basic "Launch" level provides  access to some of the brand's tamer vehicles like the 718 Boxster and Cayman S, the Macan S, and the Cayenne.

Upgrading to the $3,000-a-month "Accelerate" plan unlocks the 911 Carrera S, Panamera 4S, Macan GTS, and Cayenne S E-Hybrid, among others.

Crucially, there's no mileage cap, meaning a cross-country trip in an electrified Porsche is just a few taps away.

Admittedly, the deal isn't for everyone. A Porsche dealer in California is currently advertising a $798-per-month (plus $6,262 due at signing) deal for the 2017 Cayenne S E-Hybrid.

Porsche says that the program requires a $500 one-time activation fee that covers a background check. Everything to do with the Porsches—insurance, maintenance, detailing, and registration—is included in the monthly fee.

DON'T MISS: The best Porsche Panamera is a plug-in hybrid

To sign up, the automaker says that the Porsche Passport app for iOS and Android devices is now available in their respective digital stores.

Porsche Passport is a partnership between Clutch Technologies and Porsche's North American office, both of which are headquartered in the Atlanta area.

