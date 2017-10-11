Best deals on hybrid, electric, fuel-efficient cars for October 2017





2018 Kia Optima Hybrid Enlarge Photo

Another month, another round of deals for hybrid, electric, and fuel-efficient cars.

This month, many cars hold their spots as solid deals, but the offers have become slightly more generous for a few.

The deals on diesel-powered vehicles have also been shaken up. So, without further ado, the best deals for the month of October are below.

2018 Ford C-Max Enlarge Photo

Hybrids

October's deals show the Ford C-Max as a continued bargain for those in the market for a hybrid vehicle.

The deal is identical to September's lease offer: $149 per month for 36 months, $2,549 is due at the time of signing and yearly mileage is 10,500 miles.

Those looking to purchase will find a 0 percent APR offer for 60 months and $3,000 bonus cash on the C-Max.

2018 Toyota Prius C Enlarge Photo

Also returning is the Toyota Prius c, which still has a $3,000 factory incentive.

The incentive only applies to 2017 Prius c models as 2018 models should be arriving in dealerships soon.

Well-qualified buyers may take advantage of 0 percent APR for 72 months as well.

2017 Kia Optima Hybrid, Catskill Mountains, NY, April 2017 Enlarge Photo

Finally, the EPA-estimated 42 mpg-combined Kia Optima Hybrid returns to the list.

However, this month, Kia added an additional $1,000 atop last month's $4,000 cashback bonus.

Buyers, therefore, receive $5,000 before any dealer discounts are applied.

2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid Enlarge Photo

Plug-in hybrids

The Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid holds its spot on the deals list this month.

Kia offers a $249 per month lease rate with $1,999 due at signing for 36 months.

The Optima Plug-In Hybrid will go 29 miles on an electric charge and boasts a 103 MPGe rating.

2018 Chevrolet Volt Enlarge Photo

The Chevrolet Volt receives an aggressive lease rate this month, too.

Chevrolet will lease the Volt for $294 per month for 39 months and just $894 down.

The lease rate is good only in California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

2018 Ford Focus Electric Enlarge Photo

Electric cars

Once again, the Ford Focus Electric returns as a stellar deal, though, October brings a reworked lease rate.

The monthly payment rises $30 to $169 per month for 36 months, however, Ford asks for only $1,769 at the time of signing.

Last month, the down payment checked in at $2,739, but the Focus Electric is still a bargain for those seeking a zero-emission car.

The electric hatchback returns an EPA-estimated 107 MPGe combined rating for energy efficiency.

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV, road test, California coastline, Sep 2016 Enlarge Photo

(Miles Per Gallon Equivalent, or MPGe, is a measure of how far an electric car can travel on the same amount of energy contained in 1 gallon of gasoline.)

Chevrolet's Bolt EV makes the list again with a $299 lease rate for 36 months and only $502 due at signing.

That puts the Bolt EV squarely in Volt territory, but as usual, the deal is only good in select states.

2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel (with 6-speed manual gearbox), Bear Mountain, NY, May 2017 Enlarge Photo

Diesel cars

Those looking for a diesel-powered car will likely turn to Chevrolet this month.

First, the Chevrolet Cruze Diesel's 20 percent off MSRP deal returns, which equals nearly $5,000 in savings.

Second, the Chevrolet Equinox Diesel receives up to $4,750 in incentives and buyers can receive supplier pricing on the new crossover.

2018 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel, first drive, Teaneck, NJ, Aug 2017 Enlarge Photo

All LT trims are eligible for a $2,000 incentive, and a $1,000 trade-in assistance bonus is available.

Finally, a national rebate of $500 plus a bonus $500 rebate that goes until October 16 totals $4,750 off an Equinox.

Costco members can receive GM Supplier Pricing through the club's auto program as well.

2017 Toyota Yaris iA Enlarge Photo

Fuel-efficient gasoline cars

The final two cars are unchanged from last months.

The Toyota Yaris iA remains a stellar deal with a $2,000 cashback bonus, which can drop base prices into the $14,000 mark.

2017 Nissan Rogue Hybrid Enlarge Photo

Nissan continues to offer $2,500 cashback on the Rogue crossover as well, but as we've said in the past, make sure the dealer pulls a 2017.5 model from the lot and not a 2017.

The model year represents a greater value since Nissan added automatic emergency braking as a standard feature, and the 2017.5 is only $400 more expensive.

