Old Nissan Leaf vs new Chevrolet Bolt EV: owners weigh in





2015 Nissan Leaf, Denver, Colorado, Mar 2016 [photo: owner Andrew Ganz] Enlarge Photo

Sometimes, the best information comes straight from the horseless carriage-owner’s mouth.

If you want to learn just how good or bad an electric vehicle is, it makes sense to ask people who live with and drive them every day.

READ THIS: 2018 Nissan Leaf squares off against 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV

In the case of the first-gen Nissan Leaf and the Chevy Bolt EV, a number of owners have been sharing their experiences online, and it looks like there’s good and bad to report – just like there have been with every car ever.

David Fox was a Leaf owner for three years, but has really grown to love his new Bolt EV after putting 1,700 miles on it.

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car at EVgo fast-charging station, Newport Centre, Jersey City, NJ Enlarge Photo

He describes the acceleration as “perfect,” even though his long history as a Prius driver means he rarely flat-out floors it.

The other source of joy in the Bolt is the one-pedal driving. Chevy has made the strong regen levels available in the Bolt a selling point, and it’s apparently worked on Fox, who calls it his “favorite feature.”

DON'T MISS: Bolt EV vs Leaf first impressions

All of the extra fun behind the wheel is enhanced – no surprise here – by the increased range. Instead of worrying about running out of battery power during a 70-mile drive, Fox was happy that he could make the trip without any sort worry, even when leaving home with a less-than-full pack.

It’s not all sunshine and roses, though, with the thin seats and questionable suspension capabilities being the main problem points. The suspension is an issue that has received a fair bit of attention from other drivers, so it’s something to consider when making your own test drive.

2017 Nissan Leaf Enlarge Photo

As for the seats, other people who’ve taken the Bolt EV for a test drive or own one seem to agree that it really depends on your size if they’re comfortable or not (the larger you are, the less comfortable they are, in general). Most people declare them fine, but if you’re really unhappy, there are some aftermarket options to make them more comfortable.

In the end, Fox is a fan. “All in all, we're really happy with the [Bolt EV],” he wrote. “I definitely liked the Leaf's seats and softer interior finish, and definitely its ride (and our Prius's) more than the Bolts. But we're already getting used to this.”

For the full details, check out Fox’s post on Facebook and our own comparison between the new Leaf and the Bolt EV.

— Sebastian Blanco

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter.