Clean Power Plan, Nissan Leaf Nismo, Tesla Semi: Today's Car News

Today, the EPA signaled its intent to dismantle the Clean Power Plan, the Nissan Leaf Nismo popped out, and California may be the first place in America where gas engines are a distant memory. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The big newsmaker today came not from Washington, D.C., but near the coal mines of Appalachia: EPA head Scott Pruitt confirmed that the agency will begin dismantling President Barack Obama's signature Clean Power Plan.

A zippier version of the 2018 Nissan Leaf is on the way, at least eventually. The Leaf Nismo concept that will debut later this month in Tokyo is hardly a surprise, but it'll be interesting to see how Nissan attempts to expand the reach of its revolutionary Leaf.

From California, where internal combustion engines may eventually be a thing of the past, comes news that Tesla's slow-launching Model 3 has also delayed the company's Semi project.

Finally, we have our drive impressions of the long-awaited 2018 Kia Stinger, a four-door that's trying to be the next sports sedan.

