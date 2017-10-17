Powerful Polestar, banning cars with engines, Best Car To Buy 2018, wireless charging: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



The United States Postal Service's rendering for a self-driving mail delivery truck

Today, the three finalists for our annual Best Car To Buy award, a powerful plug-in hybrid coupe from Volvo's Polestar, the importance of wireless charging, and the Netherlands takes the lead. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

First, the Dutch planned to ban sales of new cars with combustion engines after 2025. Now, the Netherlands plans to take the last cars powered by engines off its roads by 2030.

We've named the three finalists for the Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2018 award. No, the Tesla Model 3 is not one of them (we explain why).

The Polestar 1, the first car from Volvo's new electrified car brand, will be a 600-horsepower plug-in hybrid coupe. We think.

We wondered how important wireless charging was for future electric cars. You told us in a poll.

Self-driving cars will change the way you get your mail (and electric mail trucks might as well).

Finally, Toyota has a trio of future mobility concepts for the Tokyo Motor Show. None of them look much like what North American car buyers seem to want, which is compact crossover utility vehicles.

